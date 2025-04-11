Kashi Transformed: A Testament to Development Under Modi

In a grand show of development and cultural heritage, devotees nationwide flock to witness the transformation of Kashi under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted these changes during Modi's visit, marking the inauguration of projects valued at Rs 3,880 crore.

The ancient city, once synonymous with narrow lanes and traffic congestion, has seen projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore elevate its health, tourism, and connectivity infrastructure. This transformation coincided with the prime minister's first visit post-BJP's assembly victories, underscoring Kashi's cultural rebirth through the successful Maha Kumbh event.

Efforts like the Namami Gange project and Ayushman Bharat scheme have notably impacted the region, delivering health benefits to millions and enhancing Kashi's global stature. Local artisans rejoice as 21 new GI tags elevate their crafts on a global platform, while innovative farming initiatives further bolster the area's economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)