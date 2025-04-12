Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla: Pioneering India's Leap to the ISS

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:20 IST
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is gearing up for his anticipated mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA's Axiom Mission-4 this May. In a video message to his alma mater, City Montessori School, Shukla emphasized the importance of STEAM and how space exploration is crucial for the future.

He expressed gratitude towards CMS for his foundational education and shared details of his Ax-4 mission objectives, focusing on the necessity of global collaboration and ethical approaches in shaping space policy. A panel discussion featured esteemed CMS alumni, including ISRO scientists who discussed India's future space endeavors.

Shukla, initially a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, has been chosen for the Ax-4 mission, marking him as the first Indian to travel to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, anticipated to launch by spring 2025 in a collaboration between NASA and ISRO.

