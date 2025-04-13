Honoring the Legacy: Dr B.R. Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary Celebration

In a significant commemoration, the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the mastermind behind the Indian Constitution and a stalwart for social justice, will be observed at the Prerna Sthal located in the Parliament House Lawns this Monday.

Distinguished figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, are slated to pay their floral tributes to Babasaheb as part of a morning event dedicated to his memory.

For public convenience, the site will remain accessible until noon, as per an official announcement. Furthermore, the Dr Ambedkar Foundation has taken steps to facilitate the public's homage by organizing special bus services to the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial on Alipur Road, known as Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi.

(With inputs from agencies.)