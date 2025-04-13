Left Menu

Pope Francis' Inspiring Palm Sunday Appearance Signals Recovery

Pope Francis, recovering from double pneumonia, greeted over 20,000 people in St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday. He showed improvement, no longer needing nasal oxygen, and delivered blessings thanking the faithful. He offered prayers for global conflicts as Holy Week began under the guidance of Cardinal Leonardo Sandri.

Pope Francis made a notable appearance at St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, delivering a significant greeting to over 20,000 attendees. This public display marked a vital step in his recovery journey from a serious bout of double pneumonia.

As the Pope was wheeled towards the main altar, he interacted directly with the crowd, many of whom reached out to touch him. Unlike his recent appearance, this time he did so without nasal tubes for supplemental oxygen, signaling notable progress in his health.

In addition to thanking the public for their prayers, Pope Francis expressed his empathy for ongoing global conflicts, highlighting issues in regions such as Sudan, Lebanon, and Ukraine. The Holy Week observance continued under the leadership of Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, symbolizing both the solemnity and hope integral to the ceremonies.

