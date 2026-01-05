India-China Ties Celebrated Through Buddhist Heritage

The Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, marked an important cultural exchange by visiting the Tiger Hill Pagoda in Suzhou, China. This visit coincided with the inauguration of a significant exhibition by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, showcasing sacred Buddhist relics.

Prime Minister Modi unveiled an exposition of ancient Buddhist artefacts, emphasizing their importance as a part of India's venerated heritage. He highlighted the journey of the Piprahwa Relics, sacred treasures tied to Lord Buddha, which have traveled to Vietnam, Thailand, and Russia, drawing large crowds of devotees and emphasizing global Buddhist connections.

Mathur's engagement with the Buddhist clergy and local community underscored the profound significance of the relics' return to India after 127 years. This event included presentations and performances reflecting the teachings of Lord Buddha, evoking strong connections to India's spiritual and cultural legacy.