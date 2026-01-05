Left Menu

Delhi Dhaba Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Fatally Stabbed

A Delhi man was fatally stabbed by two individuals after objecting to their motorcycle parking near a dhaba. The incident occurred in Aman Vihar, with police arresting suspects Sahil and Harsh. Forensic teams gathered evidence, and the investigation continues to recover the crime weapon.

Updated: 05-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:30 IST
Delhi Dhaba Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Fatally Stabbed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A fatal altercation occurred in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar when a man was stabbed after confronting two bikers parking near a dhaba, police reported on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Sahil and Harsh, reportedly engaged in a heated exchange with Avinash, an egg cart vendor, which escalated to a deadly scuffle.

The victim, discovered with severe injuries, succumbed at a local hospital. Authorities have charged the suspects with murder as they continue to seek the weapon involved in the crime.

