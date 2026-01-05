Delhi Dhaba Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Fatally Stabbed

A fatal altercation occurred in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar when a man was stabbed after confronting two bikers parking near a dhaba, police reported on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Sahil and Harsh, reportedly engaged in a heated exchange with Avinash, an egg cart vendor, which escalated to a deadly scuffle.

The victim, discovered with severe injuries, succumbed at a local hospital. Authorities have charged the suspects with murder as they continue to seek the weapon involved in the crime.