Controversy Erupts Over Denial of Palm Sunday Procession
The Catholic community in Delhi was shocked by the denial of permission for their annual Palm Sunday procession. Citing security concerns, authorities labeled it non-traditional. The decision faced backlash from political leaders who viewed it as an infringement on religious freedom, questioning the government's commitment to secular ideals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:44 IST
The Catholic Association of the Archdiocese of Delhi expressed its shock over the refusal of permission for the annual Palm Sunday procession, a core event for Christians marking the Sunday before Easter.
Delhi Police defended their decision, categorizing the event as a 'non-traditional procession' and citing security and traffic concerns, a justification that many community leaders find unacceptable.
Opposition figures and religious groups criticized the move as an infringement on religious freedoms and questioned government policies regarding minority rights, suggesting a broader pattern of selective targeting.
