Controversy Erupts Over Denial of Palm Sunday Procession

The Catholic Association of the Archdiocese of Delhi expressed its shock over the refusal of permission for the annual Palm Sunday procession, a core event for Christians marking the Sunday before Easter.

Delhi Police defended their decision, categorizing the event as a 'non-traditional procession' and citing security and traffic concerns, a justification that many community leaders find unacceptable.

Opposition figures and religious groups criticized the move as an infringement on religious freedoms and questioned government policies regarding minority rights, suggesting a broader pattern of selective targeting.

