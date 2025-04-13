Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Denial of Palm Sunday Procession

The Catholic community in Delhi was shocked by the denial of permission for their annual Palm Sunday procession. Citing security concerns, authorities labeled it non-traditional. The decision faced backlash from political leaders who viewed it as an infringement on religious freedom, questioning the government's commitment to secular ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:44 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Denial of Palm Sunday Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Association of the Archdiocese of Delhi expressed its shock over the refusal of permission for the annual Palm Sunday procession, a core event for Christians marking the Sunday before Easter.

Delhi Police defended their decision, categorizing the event as a 'non-traditional procession' and citing security and traffic concerns, a justification that many community leaders find unacceptable.

Opposition figures and religious groups criticized the move as an infringement on religious freedoms and questioned government policies regarding minority rights, suggesting a broader pattern of selective targeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025