Honoring a Legacy: Tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar

In a solemn ceremony held on Monday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar, a towering figure in India's history, by laying flowers at a landmark named in his honor. The event took place in the Chaura Maidan area amidst a gathering of notable politicians and citizens.

Highlighting Ambedkar's contributions, Shukla praised him for his unwavering commitment to social justice and improving the conditions of the underprivileged and marginalized communities in India. Ambedkar's legacy of championing the rights of the oppressed continues to inspire generations.

Among those in attendance were Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, alongside Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, who joined in recognizing the significant impact of Ambedkar's work and the ongoing relevance of his ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)