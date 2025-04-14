Left Menu

The Unyielding Scholar: Ambedkar's Lost Thesis and the Resilience that Followed

During WWI, BR Ambedkar's draft PhD dissertation was lost when the SS Salcette was torpedoed by a German submarine. Despite this setback, and returning penniless to India from London, Ambedkar pursued his academic goals, eventually earning multiple doctorates. His story highlights resilience and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:29 IST
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

During the turbulent times of the First World War, a young BR Ambedkar faced an unexpected setback. In 1917, while onboard the SS Salcette, the future architect of the Indian Constitution lost the draft of his PhD dissertation and a vast collection of books to a German torpedo in the English Channel.

The setback, however, wasn't enough to deter Ambedkar. Featured in the book 'Becoming Babasaheb' by Aakash Singh Rathore, the incident is a testament to his resilience. Ambedkar persevered, earning multiple doctorates despite the financial and emotional hardship endured when his Baroda scholarship expired, forcing him back to India from London.

Undeterred, Ambedkar's academic journey continued. He returned to London to complete his PhD and legal studies, setting the stage for his pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution, a legacy celebrated by many on his 135th birth anniversary. Ambedkar's story is one of resilience in the face of adversity.

