Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti: A Peaceful Statewide Observance

Odisha's Hanuman Jayanti celebration saw peaceful observance with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participating. Despite heavy security due to previous unrest, the event was tranquil. Over 200 security platoons, drones, and CCTV were deployed to ensure safety across the state.

Updated: 14-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hanuman Jayanti festival in Odisha was marked by peaceful celebrations across the state. Key figures such as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in local processions, highlighting the community's spirit.

Majhi was seen donned in a headgear with 'Jai Sriram' as he joined the Keonjhar procession, while Pradhan took part in Sambalpur, underscoring the festival's importance in his constituency. Despite past incidents of unrest on this day, the presence of significant security measures ensured safety.

Stringent security was in place with over 200 platoons and cutting-edge surveillance technology, including AI-enabled drones and CCTV cameras, all operational to monitor the proceedings. Authorities confirmed a serene celebration throughout the state without any disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

