New York Mayor Honors Victims of Dominican Nightclub Tragedy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday, paying tribute to the 226 lives lost in the recent nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo. The tragedy struck the Jet Set club during a concert, heavily affecting the Dominican community both locally and abroad.

Adams, facing his own political challenges back home, met with local officials, including the Dominican Municipal League's president, Victor D'Aza. D'Aza emphasized the importance of rigorous safety regulations to prevent future incidents. So far, 189 individuals have been rescued from the site, with several still hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collapse, as Adams participates in community events and a scheduled Mass. His visit also coincides with his preparations for reelection amidst controversy over his political affiliations and recent scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)