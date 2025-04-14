Left Menu

New York Mayor Honors Victims of Dominican Nightclub Tragedy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the Dominican Republic to honor the 226 victims of a nightclub roof collapse. His visit, amid personal political challenges, emphasized the need for strict construction oversight. Adams also planned to attend a Mass, addressing the Dominican community's mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:38 IST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday, paying tribute to the 226 lives lost in the recent nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo. The tragedy struck the Jet Set club during a concert, heavily affecting the Dominican community both locally and abroad.

Adams, facing his own political challenges back home, met with local officials, including the Dominican Municipal League's president, Victor D'Aza. D'Aza emphasized the importance of rigorous safety regulations to prevent future incidents. So far, 189 individuals have been rescued from the site, with several still hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the collapse, as Adams participates in community events and a scheduled Mass. His visit also coincides with his preparations for reelection amidst controversy over his political affiliations and recent scandal.

