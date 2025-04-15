Left Menu

Rongali Bihu: Celebrating Assam’s New Year with Joy and Tradition

Assam celebrated its New Year, Rongali Bihu, with statewide festivals and gatherings. Governor Acharya and CM Sarma extended greetings, emphasizing unity and prosperity. The festival lasts through April, featuring traditional performances and community welfare commitments. Bihu songs, dances, and cultural showcases highlight the importance of maintaining Assamese heritage.

Assam rang in its New Year on Tuesday with widespread celebrations marking Rongali Bihu, a festival deeply rooted in communal harmony and cultural heritage. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt greetings, underscoring hopes for a prosperous and harmonious year ahead.

The festivities commenced on Monday, known as 'Garu Bihu', focusing on cattle, while Tuesday, designated 'Manuh Bihu', saw people exchanging greetings statewide. The celebrations are set to continue throughout the month of Bohag, highlighting nature and community ties.

Performances by 'husori' troupes are central to the festivities, with youngsters performing traditional songs and dances at households, receiving blessings in return. Events at Sivasagar's historic 'Rangghar' and other venues offer glimpses into Assam's rich cultural tapestry while promoting the government's dedication to advancing the state's welfare.

