Hardik Nanda: Leading the Charge for Ethical Reality TV in India

Hardik Nanda, a former MTV Roadies contestant, is advocating for ethical reform in Indian reality TV. He highlights the need for trauma-aware casting and mental health protocols to protect participants. His campaign #RealityCheckIndia calls for transparent practices and has gained widespread support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:43 IST
In a bid to overhaul Indian reality TV, former MTV Roadies contestant Hardik Nanda is making waves. At just 26, he has launched a campaign aimed at reshaping the industry, prioritizing mental health and ethical standards over sensationalism.

Nanda, who first captured national attention as a Roadies contestant at 19, is leveraging his personal experiences. After publicly disclosing his mental health during auditions, he faced exploitation rather than support. Today, his movement, #RealityCheckIndia, advocates for trauma-aware casting and transparent editing that respects participants' narratives.

Backed by psychologists, educators, and digital creators, Nanda's campaign is gaining momentum. He stresses the importance of valuing participants' stories and urges the industry to transform its approach to reality content, emphasizing that human dignity should not be sacrificed for dramatic plots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

