YouTubers Under Fire: India's Got Latent Controversy

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina appeared for questioning by Maharashtra Cyber regarding obscenity charges linked to India's Got Latent show. They had been summoned to Mumbai for questioning after Allahbadia previously missed an appointment. Maharashtra Cyber operates under the state's Home Department, focusing on cyber and information security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Popular YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina found themselves facing scrutiny as they appeared for questioning by Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday. This comes in light of their alleged connection to obscenity charges related to the show India's Got Latent.

According to officials, the Maharashtra Cyber division had previously issued three summonses requiring Allahbadia and Raina to present themselves in Mumbai. Allahbadia had earlier failed to make an appearance to provide his statement.

Arriving at the Maharashtra Cyber office situated in South Mumbai's Cuffe Parade, the two influencers stepped into the cyber security division that operates under the Maharashtra Home Department, highlighting the state's vigilance on internet and information security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

