Left Menu

Supreme Court Celebrates Urdu Amidst Linguistic Debate

The Supreme Court has emphasized the cultural significance of Urdu, dismissing a challenge against its use on a Maharashtra municipality's signboard. Highlighting Urdu's role in representing India's 'Ganga Jamuni tahzeeb,' the court reaffirmed that language transcends religious identity, urging respect for linguistic diversity and rejecting misconceptions about Urdu's origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:14 IST
Supreme Court Celebrates Urdu Amidst Linguistic Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has highlighted the cultural importance of Urdu, lauding it as a testament to India's rich 'Ganga Jamuni tahzeeb' and dismissing a petition challenging its use on a municipality's signboard in Maharashtra. The court remarked that associating Urdu solely with Muslims is a regrettable misunderstanding.

The case, involving former councillor Varshatai's objection to Urdu on municipal boards alongside Marathi, saw Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran asserting that language is a cultural marker, not a religious one. The court stressed that Urdu, like other Indo-Aryan languages, was born in India and has flourished due to cultural interchanges.

The court also noted that everyday language in India is infused with Urdu. It denounced historical divisions drawn between Hindi and Urdu based on religion, urging for linguistic integration. Emphasizing service to the local community's linguistic needs, the ruling reinforced advocacy for unity and cultural harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025