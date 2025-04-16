Supreme Court Celebrates Urdu Amidst Linguistic Debate
The Supreme Court has emphasized the cultural significance of Urdu, dismissing a challenge against its use on a Maharashtra municipality's signboard. Highlighting Urdu's role in representing India's 'Ganga Jamuni tahzeeb,' the court reaffirmed that language transcends religious identity, urging respect for linguistic diversity and rejecting misconceptions about Urdu's origins.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has highlighted the cultural importance of Urdu, lauding it as a testament to India's rich 'Ganga Jamuni tahzeeb' and dismissing a petition challenging its use on a municipality's signboard in Maharashtra. The court remarked that associating Urdu solely with Muslims is a regrettable misunderstanding.
The case, involving former councillor Varshatai's objection to Urdu on municipal boards alongside Marathi, saw Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran asserting that language is a cultural marker, not a religious one. The court stressed that Urdu, like other Indo-Aryan languages, was born in India and has flourished due to cultural interchanges.
The court also noted that everyday language in India is infused with Urdu. It denounced historical divisions drawn between Hindi and Urdu based on religion, urging for linguistic integration. Emphasizing service to the local community's linguistic needs, the ruling reinforced advocacy for unity and cultural harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
