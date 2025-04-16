Left Menu

Punjab Govt to Honor Guru Teg Bahadur's Legacy with 350th Martyrdom Day Celebrations

Punjab plans extensive events to honor Guru Teg Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day. Led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a group of ministers will oversee this. The state will organize seminars and cultural activities, aiming for historical site development and infrastructure enhancement, while promoting the Guru's legacy of human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:02 IST
Punjab Govt to Honor Guru Teg Bahadur's Legacy with 350th Martyrdom Day Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

To commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will spearhead a group of ministers focused on ensuring the effective execution of related events, an official communication stated on Wednesday.

Guru Teg Bahadur's historical sacrifice in defending religious freedom and human rights remains unparalleled, according to the chief minister. Consequently, a series of events will be organized statewide to honor his legacy.

An executive committee under the leadership of the chief secretary will oversee daily commemorative arrangements. Additionally, departments like Sports, Higher Education, Tourism, and Culture will host seminars and cultural programs, bolstering efforts to enhance sites linked to the Guru's history across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025