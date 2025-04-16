Punjab Govt to Honor Guru Teg Bahadur's Legacy with 350th Martyrdom Day Celebrations
Punjab plans extensive events to honor Guru Teg Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day. Led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a group of ministers will oversee this. The state will organize seminars and cultural activities, aiming for historical site development and infrastructure enhancement, while promoting the Guru's legacy of human rights.
- Country:
- India
To commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will spearhead a group of ministers focused on ensuring the effective execution of related events, an official communication stated on Wednesday.
Guru Teg Bahadur's historical sacrifice in defending religious freedom and human rights remains unparalleled, according to the chief minister. Consequently, a series of events will be organized statewide to honor his legacy.
An executive committee under the leadership of the chief secretary will oversee daily commemorative arrangements. Additionally, departments like Sports, Higher Education, Tourism, and Culture will host seminars and cultural programs, bolstering efforts to enhance sites linked to the Guru's history across Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Diplomacy: Key Upcoming Political Events and Diplomatic Visits
International Attention Urged on Bangladesh's Human Rights Crisis
Accountability for missing persons is ‘crucial’: UN human rights chief
DR Congo: Surging violence as armed groups target civilians in the east, Human Rights Council hears
Kashmiri Activist Highlights Human Rights Violations in Pakistan-occupied Regions