Punjab Govt to Honor Guru Teg Bahadur's Legacy with 350th Martyrdom Day Celebrations

To commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will spearhead a group of ministers focused on ensuring the effective execution of related events, an official communication stated on Wednesday.

Guru Teg Bahadur's historical sacrifice in defending religious freedom and human rights remains unparalleled, according to the chief minister. Consequently, a series of events will be organized statewide to honor his legacy.

An executive committee under the leadership of the chief secretary will oversee daily commemorative arrangements. Additionally, departments like Sports, Higher Education, Tourism, and Culture will host seminars and cultural programs, bolstering efforts to enhance sites linked to the Guru's history across Punjab.

