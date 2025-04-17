Dazzling Bolide Blazes Across Mexican Skies: Not Just a Meteorite!
A luminous object stunned observers in Mexico City, originally mistaken for a meteorite. Scientists clarified it was a bolide, an exceptionally bright meteor that disintegrates in the atmosphere. The cosmic event sparked memes and social media frenzy, yet posed no threat to the public.
A celestial spectacle grabbed the attention of early risers as a bright flash lit up Mexico City's night sky at around 3:00 am on Wednesday. Initially thought to be a meteorite, this blazing phenomenon was later identified by experts as a bolide.
Scientists clarified that a bolide is an exceptionally bright meteor that flames out in the Earth's atmosphere, unlike a meteorite, which impacts the Earth's surface. Social media buzzed with memes and photoshopped images, depicting cartoon characters and humorous political jokes.
Space scientist Mario Rodriguez explained that the five-foot-long fragment seen streaking across the sky posed no public threat, despite its initial dramatic appearance over Mexico's plains and volcanoes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
