Left Menu

Dazzling Bolide Blazes Across Mexican Skies: Not Just a Meteorite!

A luminous object stunned observers in Mexico City, originally mistaken for a meteorite. Scientists clarified it was a bolide, an exceptionally bright meteor that disintegrates in the atmosphere. The cosmic event sparked memes and social media frenzy, yet posed no threat to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:00 IST
Dazzling Bolide Blazes Across Mexican Skies: Not Just a Meteorite!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A celestial spectacle grabbed the attention of early risers as a bright flash lit up Mexico City's night sky at around 3:00 am on Wednesday. Initially thought to be a meteorite, this blazing phenomenon was later identified by experts as a bolide.

Scientists clarified that a bolide is an exceptionally bright meteor that flames out in the Earth's atmosphere, unlike a meteorite, which impacts the Earth's surface. Social media buzzed with memes and photoshopped images, depicting cartoon characters and humorous political jokes.

Space scientist Mario Rodriguez explained that the five-foot-long fragment seen streaking across the sky posed no public threat, despite its initial dramatic appearance over Mexico's plains and volcanoes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025