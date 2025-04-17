Scandalous Elopement: Mother Flees with Daughter's Groom

A 10-day social media sensation culminated at a police station in Aligarh as a 39-year-old woman, who had vanished with her intended son-in-law, made a dramatic return. The woman, Sapna Devi, along with 25-year-old Rahul, surrendered, unfolding a saga of a controversial elopement.

This episode began days before Rahul was set to wed Sapna's daughter, plunging the village into a whirl of speculation and outrage. Sapna clarified to authorities that her bond with Rahul wasn't a fleeting one, stating it was 'a lifelong relationship'.

Their disappearance set off desperate searches by her family, who later discovered Rahul was also missing. Controversy accompanied their return, with accusations of Sapna taking family valuables. However, she refuted all such claims, labeling them baseless.

