Bill Aitken: The Wanderer Who Captured India's Essence

Renowned travel writer Bill Aitken, born in Scotland, passed away on Wednesday night in a Dehradun hospital. Aitken, aged 90, was well-known for his extensive journeys throughout India, particularly its mountains and railways.

Aitken moved to India in the late 1950s and made it his home. His travels took him to remote areas such as Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Sikkim, leaving behind a literary legacy through his numerous books. Works like 'Seven Sacred Rivers' and 'Footloose in the Himalaya' have become classics for their detailed exploration of India's rich landscapes and cultures.

A former president of the Friends of the National Rail Museum in New Delhi, Aitken documented his experiences not just in books but through a life dedicated to understanding India's natural and cultural mysteries. Tributes from peers and admirers emphasized his unique storytelling and deep connection to the Indian terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)