Abhay Prabhavana: A Living Legacy of Indian Civilisation

Abhay Prabhavana is a cultural museum and knowledge center located along the Indrayani river in Pune, India. Created by Shri Abhay Firodia, it revitalizes India's diverse heritage through design, storytelling, and thoughtful curation, offering visitors a journey through India's values, Jain philosophy, and cultural landmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:21 IST
Nestled along the ancient Indrayani river in Pune, the Abhay Prabhavana Museum and Knowledge Centre celebrates India's rich heritage. Conceptualized by Shri Abhay Firodia, it serves as a cultural epicenter, bringing to life Indian values and Jain philosophy through unique design and storytelling.

Diverging from traditional museums, Abhay Prabhavana immerses visitors in India's tapestry of civilisation. Set in a sprawling 20-acre area, it features statues, murals, and monuments that connect visitors to India's moral and philosophical roots, such as the prominent statue of Rishabhdev and symbolic tributes to India's riverine roots.

The museum also highlights India's spiritual and architectural legacy through the Heritage Walk, which includes meticulous recreations of revered landmarks. Shri Abhay Firodia emphasizes that heritage here is not just preserved, but experienced and questioned, inviting visitors on a journey through time and thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

