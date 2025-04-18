Star-Studded Headlines: Drake's Legal Drama to Gatsby's West End Glamour

Drake has intensified his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing them of perpetuating rumors of him being a pedophile. He claims that Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl and Grammy performances of 'Not Like Us' have increased public exposure to false statements, resulting in threats to his safety.

The classic novel 'The Great Gatsby' has been adapted into a musical, now showing at London's West End. Set in the opulence of 1920s America, the story explores the themes of wealth and the American Dream. Director Marc Bruni aims to capture this glamour and examine its enduring relevance.

Diego Luna bids a reflective farewell to his role in 'Andor' in the Disney Plus series. The actor finds the show's themes resonating with real-world sociopolitical issues, making it particularly timely and potentially requiring emotional reconciliation.

