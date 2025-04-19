Anurag Kashyap Faces Backlash: Apologizes Amid Controversy

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is at the center of a storm, facing significant backlash over comments perceived as derogatory towards the Brahmin community. The controversy stems from his social media post questioning the censorship of 'Phule,' a biopic on reformer Jyotirao Phule, prompting anger and police complaints against him.

In a recent development, a complaint was filed in Indore against Kashyap. MG Road Police Station's in-charge, Vijay Singh Sisodia, confirmed the complaint by Anoop Shukla, citing Kashyap's remarks as offensive to social and religious sentiments. The investigation into the allegations is currently underway.

Additionally, Advocate Ashish Rai has urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take action, categorizing Kashyap's statements under hate speech. Rai references the Supreme Court's stance on hate speech, stressing the necessity of legal action in such cases. Despite the rising tensions, Kashyap issued an apology, stating it was not for the post itself but for a misinterpreted comment, urging for peaceful resolution and condemning threats against his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)