Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap Faces Backlash: Apologizes Amid Controversy

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap faces criticism and police complaints for allegedly making casteist remarks against Brahmins online. Despite apologizing, he asserts his post was misinterpreted. Legal actions are being pursued, with demands for police intervention. Kashyap pleads against threatening his family, emphasizing the need for respectful discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:13 IST
Anurag Kashyap Faces Backlash: Apologizes Amid Controversy
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is at the center of a storm, facing significant backlash over comments perceived as derogatory towards the Brahmin community. The controversy stems from his social media post questioning the censorship of 'Phule,' a biopic on reformer Jyotirao Phule, prompting anger and police complaints against him.

In a recent development, a complaint was filed in Indore against Kashyap. MG Road Police Station's in-charge, Vijay Singh Sisodia, confirmed the complaint by Anoop Shukla, citing Kashyap's remarks as offensive to social and religious sentiments. The investigation into the allegations is currently underway.

Additionally, Advocate Ashish Rai has urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take action, categorizing Kashyap's statements under hate speech. Rai references the Supreme Court's stance on hate speech, stressing the necessity of legal action in such cases. Despite the rising tensions, Kashyap issued an apology, stating it was not for the post itself but for a misinterpreted comment, urging for peaceful resolution and condemning threats against his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025