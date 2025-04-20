Sky-High Spectacle: Surya Kiran's Dazzling Display In Ranchi

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team delivered a breathtaking performance above the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi, with azure skies adorned in vibrant saffron, white, and green during the grand finale of a two-day air show.

The event, graced by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and senior defence officials, aimed to inspire young minds and cultivate their interest in aviation. Seth lauded the pilots for their exemplary aerial exhibition and expressed enthusiasm for future shows.

Despite weather-related setbacks that grounded some jets, the show dazzled onlookers, with formations featuring as many as nine aircraft executing intricate low-level maneuvers. The event is part of a broader IAF initiative to connect with and motivate the youth. Next stops include Patna this April.

