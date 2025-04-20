Left Menu

Sky-High Spectacle: Surya Kiran's Dazzling Display In Ranchi

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team captivated thousands in Ranchi with a mesmerizing air show, painting the skies in hues of the Indian flag. The event aimed to foster a passion for flying among youth and featured awe-inspiring aerial maneuvers, despite challenging weather impairing some aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team delivered a breathtaking performance above the Namkum Army Ground in Ranchi, with azure skies adorned in vibrant saffron, white, and green during the grand finale of a two-day air show.

The event, graced by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and senior defence officials, aimed to inspire young minds and cultivate their interest in aviation. Seth lauded the pilots for their exemplary aerial exhibition and expressed enthusiasm for future shows.

Despite weather-related setbacks that grounded some jets, the show dazzled onlookers, with formations featuring as many as nine aircraft executing intricate low-level maneuvers. The event is part of a broader IAF initiative to connect with and motivate the youth. Next stops include Patna this April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

