Pope Francis Passes Away: A Legacy of Faithfulness and Love

Pope Francis, renowned for his devotion and compassion, has passed away, according to an announcement by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta.

Joining him were Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, and Archbishop Diego Ravelli, as they conveyed the sorrowful news to the faithful around the world. Pope Francis, who died at 7:35 a.m., was remembered for his unwavering service and commitment to the teachings of the Gospel.

In his tenure as Bishop of Rome, he championed a message of love, courage, and faith, particularly advocating for the poorest and most marginalized. The Vatican community commends his soul to the merciful love of God, honoring his lasting impact on the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)