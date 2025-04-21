Left Menu

A Tribute to Pope Francis: A Beacon of Hope Passes On

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the death of Pope Francis, lauding his impactful life and messages of love and peace. Recognized as history's first Latin American pontiff, Pope Francis inspired many through his humble demeanor but faced criticism from conservatives for his views on capitalism and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST
A Tribute to Pope Francis: A Beacon of Hope Passes On
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, a significant figure who inspired millions worldwide with his humility, compassion, and advocacy for peace.

History's first Latin American pontiff, Pope Francis was renowned for his modest approach and commitment to the underprivileged. Despite earning global admiration, he also stirred controversy among conservatives for criticizing capitalism and addressing climate change. The pontiff died on Monday at the age of 88.

On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu conveyed deep condolences to the global Catholic community and others influenced by Pope Francis's profound legacy. The Chief Minister recognized him as a beacon of hope, who led humanity with love and kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025