A Tribute to Pope Francis: A Beacon of Hope Passes On

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, a significant figure who inspired millions worldwide with his humility, compassion, and advocacy for peace.

History's first Latin American pontiff, Pope Francis was renowned for his modest approach and commitment to the underprivileged. Despite earning global admiration, he also stirred controversy among conservatives for criticizing capitalism and addressing climate change. The pontiff died on Monday at the age of 88.

On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu conveyed deep condolences to the global Catholic community and others influenced by Pope Francis's profound legacy. The Chief Minister recognized him as a beacon of hope, who led humanity with love and kindness.

