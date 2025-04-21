The Legacy of Pope Francis: A Beacon of Humility and Peace
The Goa Church paid tribute to Pope Francis, remembering him as a humble leader who championed the poor, critiqued capitalism, and advocated for peace. His passing marks a time of mourning and prayer, as the Church looks to God for guidance in appointing his successor during this pivotal transition.
The Goa Church expressed its condolences over the passing of Pope Francis, describing it as both a loss for the Church and a moment to thank God for his leadership. Known for his simplicity and humility, Pope Francis charmed the world and left a significant impact by advocating peace and caring for the poor.
Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, died at the age of 88. His leadership over the past nearly 12 years has been marked by vocal stances against war and critiques of global economic structures. The Church is now in mourning, praying for a new leader who will continue his legacy.
Fr Henry Falcao and Fr Ralin de Souza highlighted the Pope's straightforwardness and his commitment to peace. As the Church observes the Easter season, it also embraces hope and renewal, trusting in divine guidance for the difficult days ahead.
