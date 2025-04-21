World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis: A Light for Humanity
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and millions globally mourn the death of Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. A transformative leader, he was admired for advocating social justice and humility, despite alienating some with critiques of capitalism. His legacy extends beyond the Catholic Church.
Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff, who touched millions with his humble style and concern for the less fortunate, passed away at the age of 88. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined a worldwide outpouring of grief, describing his death as a loss for humanity.
Christian leaders and followers across the globe, including TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, expressed sorrow, highlighting the Pope's legacy of courage, tolerance, and moral clarity. Known for his transformative leadership, Pope Francis inspired many with messages of hope and empathy.
As condolences flood in, the world remembers him not only as the Supreme Pontiff but as a beacon of reform and social justice. His passing marks the end of an era defined by his commitment to serve the Church and humanity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
