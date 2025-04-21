Left Menu

A Global Mourning: Pope Francis Leaves a Legacy of Humility and Reform

The Christian world is mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on a Monday morning. Known for his humility, compassion, and reformative spirit, his demise has left a significant void. Various church leaders in Delhi held condolence meetings, remembering his dedication to the Church and its people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:58 IST
Churches in Delhi mourned the passing of Pope Francis, hoisting black flags and holding meetings to honor his life. A revered figure across Christianity, Pope Francis died on Monday morning, leaving behind a legacy of humility and reform.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced his death, noting his service to the Church and commitment to the Gospel's values. Church leaders like Mar Demetrios and Archbishop Couto highlighted his ecumenical spirit and personal warmth, while recalling his support and guidance.

Pope Francis advocated for a simple funeral, choosing not to be buried in the Vatican Crypt. Archbishop Bharanikulangara reflected on Francis's reforms, highlighting his humble lifestyle and efforts to bring the Church closer to marginalized communities through 'synodality' and equal gender representation.

