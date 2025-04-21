Left Menu

Global Tributes Pour in as World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis

Political and religious leaders across Kerala, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister George Kurian, mourned the passing of Pope Francis, acknowledging his advocacy for the poor and his global influence. Pope Francis was admired for his humble style, humanitarian views, and progressive reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:35 IST
Global Tributes Pour in as World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from various political and religious backgrounds in Kerala have expressed their condolences over the death of Pope Francis, highlighting his global influence and advocacy for the poor. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister George Kurian were among the many who hailed the Pope's humanitarian efforts.

Pope Francis, recognized as history's first Latin American pontiff, passed away at the age of 88. He was known for his humble style and critiques of capitalism and climate change, which endeared him to many but also alienated some conservatives. His passing has been described as a significant loss to humanity.

Political figures, including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, have announced periods of mourning and recalled meetings with the Pope. Sudhakaran noted the Pope's dedication to equality and global issues such as terrorism and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025