Global Tributes Pour in as World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis

Leaders from various political and religious backgrounds in Kerala have expressed their condolences over the death of Pope Francis, highlighting his global influence and advocacy for the poor. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister George Kurian were among the many who hailed the Pope's humanitarian efforts.

Pope Francis, recognized as history's first Latin American pontiff, passed away at the age of 88. He was known for his humble style and critiques of capitalism and climate change, which endeared him to many but also alienated some conservatives. His passing has been described as a significant loss to humanity.

Political figures, including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, have announced periods of mourning and recalled meetings with the Pope. Sudhakaran noted the Pope's dedication to equality and global issues such as terrorism and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)