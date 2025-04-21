Global Leaders Pay Tribute to Pope Francis, A Beacon of Compassion and Humility

Political and religious figures around the globe expressed profound sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, commending him for embodying compassion, humility, and a sustained commitment to social justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Pope's spiritual courage and dedication to the needy, citing his affection for India. Similarly, various leaders recognized his progressive stance and advocacy towards rights for all, leaving a significant imprint beyond the Catholic community.

Pope Francis was credited for fostering a spirit of inclusivity and dialogue across religions, advocating environmental stewardship, and championing rights for marginalized communities, making him a transformative global figure whose legacy will endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)