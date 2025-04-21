Left Menu

Global Leaders Pay Tribute to Pope Francis, A Beacon of Compassion and Humility

Leaders worldwide mourn the passing of Pope Francis, celebrated for his commitment to social justice, compassion, and interfaith dialogue. Praised by global figures, his legacy of humility and dedication to vulnerable communities deeply impacted Catholic and non-Catholic believers alike, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:22 IST
Global Leaders Pay Tribute to Pope Francis, A Beacon of Compassion and Humility
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

Political and religious figures around the globe expressed profound sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, commending him for embodying compassion, humility, and a sustained commitment to social justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Pope's spiritual courage and dedication to the needy, citing his affection for India. Similarly, various leaders recognized his progressive stance and advocacy towards rights for all, leaving a significant imprint beyond the Catholic community.

Pope Francis was credited for fostering a spirit of inclusivity and dialogue across religions, advocating environmental stewardship, and championing rights for marginalized communities, making him a transformative global figure whose legacy will endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025