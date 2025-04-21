Left Menu

A Beacon of Peace: Honoring Pope Francis

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi expressed his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, lauding him as a beacon of peace and compassion who dedicated his life to serving the poor. Ravi emphasized the Pope's legacy of fostering interfaith harmony which will continue to inspire future generations.

Updated: 21-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:20 IST
Pope Francis, revered globally as a symbol of peace and compassion, has passed away, marking the end of an era of humility and service. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi conveyed his condolences, reflecting on the Pope's unwavering dedication to helping the poor and marginalized.

The Governor, in a heartfelt message, remembered the Pope as a guiding light for interfaith harmony. Ravi's tribute underscored the Pontiff's lifelong commitment to creating a more peaceful world, a legacy that will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.

In a Raj Bhavan post shared on 'X', Ravi extended his sympathies to Pope Francis's admirers and followers, particularly the global Catholic community, and wished for the Pope's noble soul to rest in eternal peace.

