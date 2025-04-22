Pope Francis: Gaza's Compassionate Shepherd
In the last 18 months of his life, Pope Francis frequently reached out to the Catholic church in Gaza during the ongoing war, providing hope and compassion to its small Christian community. He was remembered as a beloved supporter, advocating for peace and interfaith relations amid escalating conflict and suffering.
Pope Francis' compassionate gestures toward Gaza's Christians during his final 18 months left a profound impact. Frequently calling the Gaza church amid conflict, he expressed solidarity with the beleaguered community.
During his last public appeal, he urged a ceasefire and the release of hostages, emphasizing humanitarian needs as Israeli airstrikes continued.
Francis' advocacy for peace and criticism of Israel's military tactics resonated widely, earning him respect across different faiths. His commitment left a legacy of hope within Gaza's Christian community despite ongoing hardships.
