Pope Francis: Gaza's Compassionate Shepherd

Pope Francis' compassionate gestures toward Gaza's Christians during his final 18 months left a profound impact. Frequently calling the Gaza church amid conflict, he expressed solidarity with the beleaguered community.

During his last public appeal, he urged a ceasefire and the release of hostages, emphasizing humanitarian needs as Israeli airstrikes continued.

Francis' advocacy for peace and criticism of Israel's military tactics resonated widely, earning him respect across different faiths. His commitment left a legacy of hope within Gaza's Christian community despite ongoing hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)