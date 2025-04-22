Left Menu

Kerala Actors and Legal Scrutiny: Shine Tom Chacko's Drugs Case

The Kerala government is taking serious action against actor Shine Tom Chacko following allegations of drug use and criminal conspiracy. Law Minister P Rajeev emphasized the government's strict stance, highlighting coordination between police and excise departments. Chacko's past acquittal, actor's misconduct during filming has stirred legal and media attention.

The Kerala government is intensifying its response to the drugs-related allegations against actor Shine Tom Chacko. Law Minister P Rajeev confirmed that both police and the Excise department are actively involved in the case, emphasizing that no person is above the law.

Chacko, previously acquitted due to investigative lapses under the UDF regime, now faces scrutiny under the current government's stricter approach. The police are expediting the ongoing investigation, notably seeking a rapid Forensic Science Laboratory report.

Vincy Aloshious has accused Chacko of misconduct linked to drug influence on a movie set, a matter under review by film industry bodies but yet to result in a police complaint. The actor remains booked under various sections related to drug consumption and conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

