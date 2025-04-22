Pope Francis's Legacy in Iraq: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Darkness

The death of Pope Francis has reverberated through Iraq's Christian community, a group he deeply inspired with his historic visit in 2021, marking the first by a pontiff to the nation.

Amid the ruins of Mosul, a site scarred by conflict, Pope Francis's presence signaled a message of hope and resilience. His visit encouraged the rebuilding of the city, attracting international interest and investments to help restore its cultural and religious landmarks.

Chaldean Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako highlighted how Francis's efforts boosted ties between Eastern rite churches and Muslim communities. His initiatives in Iraq and beyond sought to bridge religious divides, fostering coexistence and understanding. The pope's legacy endures as a symbol of peace and unity in a region fraught with challenges.

