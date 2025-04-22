Left Menu

Pope Francis's Legacy in Iraq: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Darkness

Pope Francis's death has deeply affected Iraq's Christian community, whom he uplifted with his historic 2021 visit. This marked the first papal visit to Iraq, fostering Muslim-Christian relationships and encouraging the rebuilding of conflict-ravaged sites. His presence brought hope, unity, and international attention to the plight of Iraq’s minority Christians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:28 IST
Pope Francis's Legacy in Iraq: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Darkness
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The death of Pope Francis has reverberated through Iraq's Christian community, a group he deeply inspired with his historic visit in 2021, marking the first by a pontiff to the nation.

Amid the ruins of Mosul, a site scarred by conflict, Pope Francis's presence signaled a message of hope and resilience. His visit encouraged the rebuilding of the city, attracting international interest and investments to help restore its cultural and religious landmarks.

Chaldean Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako highlighted how Francis's efforts boosted ties between Eastern rite churches and Muslim communities. His initiatives in Iraq and beyond sought to bridge religious divides, fostering coexistence and understanding. The pope's legacy endures as a symbol of peace and unity in a region fraught with challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025