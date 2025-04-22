Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Anurag Kashyap Over Remarks on Brahmins

An FIR has been filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by Raipur Police for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups through remarks on Brahmins. The complaint was filed by Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh. Kashyap apologized for his statements, admitting to using abusive language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:50 IST
Controversy Surrounds Anurag Kashyap Over Remarks on Brahmins
Anurag Kashyap
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap finds himself in legal trouble as an FIR is registered against him by Raipur Police. The complaint, filed by Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, accuses Kashyap of promoting enmity through derogatory remarks on Brahmins.

The FIR, lodged at City Kotwali police station, cites sections 196 and 302 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), indicating a serious charge of attempting to disrupt social harmony through his comments made on social media. Tripathi, a national vice president of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh, highlighted the impact of Kashyap's statements on community sentiments.

Kashyap, in response, issued an apology, admitting his use of abusive language and acknowledging his lapse in judgment. As the investigation continues, the incident has sparked conversations around the responsibilities of public figures in maintaining social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025