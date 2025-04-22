Controversy Surrounds Anurag Kashyap Over Remarks on Brahmins

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap finds himself in legal trouble as an FIR is registered against him by Raipur Police. The complaint, filed by Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, accuses Kashyap of promoting enmity through derogatory remarks on Brahmins.

The FIR, lodged at City Kotwali police station, cites sections 196 and 302 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), indicating a serious charge of attempting to disrupt social harmony through his comments made on social media. Tripathi, a national vice president of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh, highlighted the impact of Kashyap's statements on community sentiments.

Kashyap, in response, issued an apology, admitting his use of abusive language and acknowledging his lapse in judgment. As the investigation continues, the incident has sparked conversations around the responsibilities of public figures in maintaining social harmony.

