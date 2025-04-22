From Resignation to Revelation: The Papal Journey of Courage
Pope Benedict XVI's 2013 resignation, a first in 600 years, prompted questions about papal tenures. Although Pope Francis considered resignation, he ultimately served until his death, advocating lifelong service. Benedict's decision, however, opened dialogue on papal resignation, underscoring humility and courage, while Francis noted the potential risks of it becoming a trend.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:19 IST
Pope Benedict XVI made history in 2013 by resigning, the first such event in 600 years, sparking discussions on the papal role's permanency.
Pope Francis, who assumed office following Benedict, kept resignation as an option but affirmed his commitment to a lifelong papacy.
While Benedict's actions paved the way for discussions on papal resignation, Francis expressed concern over its potential normalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope
- Benedict XVI
- resignation
- Francis
- legacy
- history
- Vatican
- tradition
- courage
- canon law
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Denny Breaks Barriers: Australian Discus Thrower Makes History
Tribeca Festival Celebrates Billy Joel's Legacy with World Premiere Documentary
Reviving the Legacy: Congress Strategizes for Future at Ahmedabad Session
Dan Biggar: A Rugby Legacy Concludes
HLL Lifecare Celebrates Diamond Jubilee: A Legacy in Healthcare