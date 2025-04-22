Left Menu

From Resignation to Revelation: The Papal Journey of Courage

Pope Benedict XVI's 2013 resignation, a first in 600 years, prompted questions about papal tenures. Although Pope Francis considered resignation, he ultimately served until his death, advocating lifelong service. Benedict's decision, however, opened dialogue on papal resignation, underscoring humility and courage, while Francis noted the potential risks of it becoming a trend.

Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Benedict XVI made history in 2013 by resigning, the first such event in 600 years, sparking discussions on the papal role's permanency.

Pope Francis, who assumed office following Benedict, kept resignation as an option but affirmed his commitment to a lifelong papacy.

While Benedict's actions paved the way for discussions on papal resignation, Francis expressed concern over its potential normalization.

