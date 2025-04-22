Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Transforming Waste into Roads and Homes

The Uttar Pradesh government is utilizing the Miyawaki method to plant dense forests and promoting solar energy to save electricity. Initiatives also include a campaign to convert plastic waste into roads and encouraging tree planting for arms license seekers. Education on environmental issues is highlighted among youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Mathura | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Transforming Waste into Roads and Homes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Earth Day, the Uttar Pradesh government announced its afforestation efforts using the Miyawaki method, renowned for crafting dense forests swiftly. The technique, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, allows for close planting of saplings, fostering quick growth. Additionally, afforestation under the 'Upvan' policy aims to boost carbon dioxide absorption significantly.

In a bid to combat plastic pollution, the state plans to construct approximately 1,500 km of roads utilizing single-use plastic, repurposing about 2,000 tonnes of waste. During an Earth Day event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's forest and environment minister, Arun Kumar Saxena, advocated for solar panel installation, sensible use of air conditioning, and proper waste segregation.

Actor-politician Hema Malini highlighted the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', a program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating its success with over 10 lakh solar-powered homes. Mathura's district magistrate endorsed a scheme linking arms licensing with planting trees. Educational initiatives on environmental awareness were also conducted among school children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025