Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Transforming Waste into Roads and Homes
The Uttar Pradesh government is utilizing the Miyawaki method to plant dense forests and promoting solar energy to save electricity. Initiatives also include a campaign to convert plastic waste into roads and encouraging tree planting for arms license seekers. Education on environmental issues is highlighted among youth.
- Country:
- India
On Earth Day, the Uttar Pradesh government announced its afforestation efforts using the Miyawaki method, renowned for crafting dense forests swiftly. The technique, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, allows for close planting of saplings, fostering quick growth. Additionally, afforestation under the 'Upvan' policy aims to boost carbon dioxide absorption significantly.
In a bid to combat plastic pollution, the state plans to construct approximately 1,500 km of roads utilizing single-use plastic, repurposing about 2,000 tonnes of waste. During an Earth Day event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's forest and environment minister, Arun Kumar Saxena, advocated for solar panel installation, sensible use of air conditioning, and proper waste segregation.
Actor-politician Hema Malini highlighted the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', a program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating its success with over 10 lakh solar-powered homes. Mathura's district magistrate endorsed a scheme linking arms licensing with planting trees. Educational initiatives on environmental awareness were also conducted among school children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Innovative Mist Sprays: An Environmental Game Changer
Saving Bandipur: Environmentalists Rally to Keep Night Traffic Ban
Concerns Surge Over China's Mega Dam Plans on Brahmaputra: Geopolitical and Environmental Risks at Stake
Tumultuous Times in U.S.: Tariffs, Retirements, and Environmental Shifts
The Hidden Environmental Impact of Our Beloved Pet Dogs