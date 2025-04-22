Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Transforming Waste into Roads and Homes

On Earth Day, the Uttar Pradesh government announced its afforestation efforts using the Miyawaki method, renowned for crafting dense forests swiftly. The technique, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, allows for close planting of saplings, fostering quick growth. Additionally, afforestation under the 'Upvan' policy aims to boost carbon dioxide absorption significantly.

In a bid to combat plastic pollution, the state plans to construct approximately 1,500 km of roads utilizing single-use plastic, repurposing about 2,000 tonnes of waste. During an Earth Day event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's forest and environment minister, Arun Kumar Saxena, advocated for solar panel installation, sensible use of air conditioning, and proper waste segregation.

Actor-politician Hema Malini highlighted the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', a program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating its success with over 10 lakh solar-powered homes. Mathura's district magistrate endorsed a scheme linking arms licensing with planting trees. Educational initiatives on environmental awareness were also conducted among school children.

(With inputs from agencies.)