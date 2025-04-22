Left Menu

Unity and Growth: RSS Chief Advocates Balanced Development

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the need for organizations to maintain balance between growth and resourcefulness. Speaking at ABVP's new office inauguration, he highlights unity's role in nation-building and global leadership. Bhagwat calls for a harmonious approach to showcasing India's potential and shedding colonial legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:48 IST
Unity and Growth: RSS Chief Advocates Balanced Development
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the importance of balance and unity during his address at the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) new office on Tuesday. He warned that neglect could lead organizations to lose their character and direction, calling for a measured growth approach.

Bhagwat highlighted the significance of resources for an organization, stating that prosperity attracts envy, while neglect triggers transformation. He urged that organizations should neither appear lavish nor resource-deficient, recommending a middle path fostered by dedicated workers.

The RSS leader reiterated India's pivotal global role, emphasizing the need for unity across sects and languages to achieve national and international goals. Bhagwat pointed to young Indians' zeal and capacity for progress, urging direction and de-colonized thinking for effective nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025