Unity and Growth: RSS Chief Advocates Balanced Development

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the importance of balance and unity during his address at the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) new office on Tuesday. He warned that neglect could lead organizations to lose their character and direction, calling for a measured growth approach.

Bhagwat highlighted the significance of resources for an organization, stating that prosperity attracts envy, while neglect triggers transformation. He urged that organizations should neither appear lavish nor resource-deficient, recommending a middle path fostered by dedicated workers.

The RSS leader reiterated India's pivotal global role, emphasizing the need for unity across sects and languages to achieve national and international goals. Bhagwat pointed to young Indians' zeal and capacity for progress, urging direction and de-colonized thinking for effective nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)