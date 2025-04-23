US VP J D Vance's Cultural Journey Through India's Heartland
US Vice-President J D Vance, accompanied by his family, arrived in Agra as part of a four-day cultural visit to India. Welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Vance family visited the iconic Taj Mahal after starting their journey in Delhi with a visit to Akshardham Temple.
US Vice-President J D Vance, together with his wife and children, landed at Agra airport on Wednesday, where they received a cordial welcome from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In a tweet, Adityanath extended a warm greeting to Vance and family, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.
The Vances embarked on their India tour on Monday, commencing with a visit to the Akshardham Temple, and later met Prime Minister Modi. Upon their arrival in Agra, the roads were adorned with decorations, and schoolchildren lined their path, waving US and Indian flags.
