Tragic Honeymoon: Businessman Shubham Dwivedi Killed in Kashmir Attack

In a tragic turn of events, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was brutally shot and killed while on a family vacation in Kashmir. The attack occurred on Tuesday, in front of his wife, at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, claiming the lives of 26 tourists.

Shubham, who ran a cement business, had been in Kashmir for a week-long trip with his family. They were visiting popular tourist spots before the tragic incident unfolded. According to eyewitnesses, the attack was reportedly carried out by two to three terrorists.

Local authorities, including the District Magistrate and the Commissioner of Police, extended their condolences to the bereaved Dwivedi family. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure all possible support is provided to the family during this time of grief.

