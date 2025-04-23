Left Menu

A Reverent Farewell: Pope Francis' Final Journey to St. Peter's

Pope Francis' body was solemnly transported to St. Peter's Basilica for lying in state, with thousands in attendance and world leaders set to join Saturday's funeral. His passing ends an era of inclusive leadership, while a conclave to select a successor remains pending, with no clear frontrunner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:33 IST
A Reverent Farewell: Pope Francis' Final Journey to St. Peter's
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' body was solemnly transported in an open coffin to St. Peter's Basilica, as cardinals, clergy, and Swiss Guards accompanied the procession with Latin prayers.

The beloved pope, who passed away at 88, lay in state for public veneration, with his funeral drawing global dignitaries including U.S. President Donald Trump.

A conclave to elect his successor is expected after May 6, with Luis Antonio Tagle and Pietro Parolin among early favorites, as Cardinal Farrell oversees church affairs during the interim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025