A Reverent Farewell: Pope Francis' Final Journey to St. Peter's

Pope Francis' body was solemnly transported in an open coffin to St. Peter's Basilica, as cardinals, clergy, and Swiss Guards accompanied the procession with Latin prayers.

The beloved pope, who passed away at 88, lay in state for public veneration, with his funeral drawing global dignitaries including U.S. President Donald Trump.

A conclave to elect his successor is expected after May 6, with Luis Antonio Tagle and Pietro Parolin among early favorites, as Cardinal Farrell oversees church affairs during the interim.

