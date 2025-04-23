A Reverent Farewell: Pope Francis' Final Journey to St. Peter's
Pope Francis' body was solemnly transported to St. Peter's Basilica for lying in state, with thousands in attendance and world leaders set to join Saturday's funeral. His passing ends an era of inclusive leadership, while a conclave to select a successor remains pending, with no clear frontrunner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:33 IST
Pope Francis' body was solemnly transported in an open coffin to St. Peter's Basilica, as cardinals, clergy, and Swiss Guards accompanied the procession with Latin prayers.
The beloved pope, who passed away at 88, lay in state for public veneration, with his funeral drawing global dignitaries including U.S. President Donald Trump.
A conclave to elect his successor is expected after May 6, with Luis Antonio Tagle and Pietro Parolin among early favorites, as Cardinal Farrell oversees church affairs during the interim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vibrant Ram Navami Processions Light Up Hazaribag
Historic Procession Halts Air Traffic: Tradition Holds Sway Over Modernity
Poultry Conclave Ignites Innovation and Growth in Chhattisgarh
Delhi High Court Weighs In: Hanuman Jayanti Procession Decision Amidst Past Unrest
Delhi Police Bolsters Security for Hanuman Jayanti Procession