Ladakh Stands United: Assuring Tourists Amid Misleading Advisories

In response to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, tourism stakeholders in Ladakh are rallying to assure travelers of their safety. As concerns mount over misleading travel advisories grouping Ladakh with affected areas, officials in the region are calling for their removal to restore tourist confidence.

Tuesday's deadly attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, marking the most severe assault since 2019's Pulwama strike. In a show of solidarity, Ladakh observed a shutdown with various groups organizing a candlelight vigil to honor the victims and demand justice.

Amidst the unrest, tourism industry leaders highlight Ladakh's separation from Jammu and Kashmir as a distinct Union Territory, emphasizing its safety and peacefulness. Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, representing local hotel associations, urged the Union Ministry to rectify outdated advisory information that negatively impacts tourism at this crucial time.

(With inputs from agencies.)