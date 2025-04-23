Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Push for Silk Revolution

Uttar Pradesh aims to revolutionize its silk industry by integrating rural groups with the State Rural Livelihood Mission. The initiative focuses on training, technology, and financial aid across 15 districts, targeting enhanced women's participation. The Mukhyamantri Resham Vikas Yojana further supports increased silk production, leveraging existing demand and promoting traditional artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:07 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to significantly boost silk production by 2025–26, linking 7,500 rural groups to the State Rural Livelihood Mission, according to an official release on Wednesday.

Emphasizing technological integration and training, 15 districts will receive support to empower silk producers through modern methods and financial assistance, aiming to enhance global competitiveness and strengthen the rural economy.

An agreement highlights the goal of involving 50,000 members of 5,000 women's groups in silk production over the next five years. This move coincides with the ODOP scheme, boosting income and championing sustainability. Currently, with the state's silk production at 400 metric tonnes against a consumption of 3,500 metric tonnes, the new drive, including the Mukhyamantri Resham Vikas Yojana, sets the stage for a self-reliant silk industry, bolstered by a significant increase in exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

