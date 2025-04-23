Unity in Tourism: Maharashtra's Stand on Kashmir Travel

In a move to demonstrate unity, Maharashtra's tour operators have resolved to maintain travel bookings to Kashmir. This decision follows the tragic Pahalgam attack, where 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives. This deadly incident, marked as the worst since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has been strongly condemned by tourism leaders.

Abhijeet Patil, chairman of Raja Rani Travels, announced the unanimous decision alongside other tourism and trade body leaders after a condolence meeting. Patil emphasized the importance of this step to counteract forces aiming to sow division, pledging full support for visiting tourists while not cancelling tours.

Tariq Ghani of J-K Hoteliers Club and NATA President Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo stressed the intrinsic hospitality of Kashmiris, urging visitors to engage not as tourists but as embraced guests, free of charge. They appealed to maintain peace and unity, urging an investigation into the attack and rejecting communal or political interpretations.

