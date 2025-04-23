A Farewell to Pope Francis: A Global Gathering at the Vatican
Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to pay respects to Pope Francis, who lies in state before his funeral. The 88-year-old pontiff, known for his inclusive approach to the Church, passed away following a stroke. World leaders are expected at his funeral this Saturday.
Thousands gathered at St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, whose body lies in state for three days before his funeral on Saturday. A vast crowd stretched through Rome as people slowly approached the Vatican to view the late pontiff in his open coffin.
Pope Francis, aged 88, died two days earlier in the Vatican's Santa Marta guesthouse, having suffered a stroke. His body was brought to St. Peter's in a solemn procession featuring cardinals, bishops, friars, and Swiss Guards. The crowd expressed their respect with applause as the procession crossed St. Peter's Square.
As world leaders prepare to attend Saturday's funeral, the conclave to elect a new pope is anticipated for May. Speculation surrounds his successor, with discussions emphasizing a choice possibly from regions where the Catholic Church is more vibrant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
