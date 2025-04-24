Left Menu

Tragic End to a Dream Trip: Pahalgam Attack Claims Lives of Two Pune Tourists

Two Pune-based tourists, Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Their bodies were brought back to Pune early Thursday morning. Ganbote was a businessman, and Jagdale was an interior designer. Both families were on a holiday in Kashmir when tragedy struck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-04-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 08:42 IST
In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of Pune tourists Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, arrived at Pune International Airport early on Thursday. They were received by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

According to district officials, the remains will be kept at the victims' homes for final respects before their last rites are performed at Vaikunth Crematorium at 9 am. The tragedy has shocked their families and friends who remember their lives and the excitement they felt before the ill-fated Kashmir trip.

Ganbote, a farsan snacks entrepreneur, and Jagdale, an interior designer, had planned a rare holiday with their families. Recalling their lives, friends and family highlight Ganbote's dedication to his business and Jagdale's love for travel and music, leaving legacies marked by their warm personalities.

