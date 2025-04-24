Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025: Innovating Pilgrim Experiences

The Second Edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 wrapped up in Madinah, marking a pivotal moment in enhancing pilgrim services. Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah alongside the Guests of Rahman Service Program, it was held at the King Salman International Conference Centre from April 14-16, 2025.

This year, the forum cemented its status as a top global event for the Umrah and Ziyarah sectors, drawing extensive local and international engagement. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud launched the event, which centered on fostering a deeper connection to the Prophet's biography amidst ongoing service and infrastructure developments.

The forum achieved notable growth, with 4,251 cooperation agreements indicating a 25% rise from the previous edition, highlighting its key role in pilgrim service enhancement. It boasted 150 exhibitors from 100 countries and included 100 speakers addressing major challenges and opportunities in the sector.

The venue also hosted 50 workshops and demonstrated cutting-edge technologies tailored to pilgrims' journeys, including smart transportation and upgraded hospitality services. Attendees participated in 20 field tours to historical sites, gaining valuable insights.

Recognition of excellence included the Sustainable Solutions Challenge and Historical Sites Hackathon, promoting innovation in the pilgrim sphere. The forum exceeded attendance expectations with over 30,000 visitors, emphasizing its influential role in the industry.

With support from the Saudi leadership and aligning with Vision 2030, the forum underscores steadfast commitments to improve pilgrim experiences and bolster investment in the Umrah sector, showcased by its 30% sector growth in late 2024.

