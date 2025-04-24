Left Menu

DWP Privé Sri Lanka: Redefining the Global Luxury Wedding Landscape

DWP Privé, the prestigious B2B wedding platform, concluded its Sri Lankan event, highlighting Colombo as a luxury wedding destination. Over three days, industry leaders engaged in dialogues about storytelling, innovation, and sustainability in weddings, building global partnerships and celebrating Sri Lankan culture.

DWP Privé Sri Lanka: Redefining the Global Luxury Wedding Landscape
DWP Privé, the limited edition of a globally distinguished B2B wedding platform, concluded its three-day event in Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the iconic Cinnamon Life. The gathering was marked by engaging conversations, cultural exchanges, and industry-defining dialogues, positioning Colombo as a potential global luxury wedding hotspot.

Speaking at the event, Sanjiv Hulugalle, SVP & GM at Cinnamon Life, unveiled a bold vision for transforming Colombo into a luxury wedding destination through storytelling and innovation. The event attracted leading minds in luxury weddings, design, and hospitality from around the world.

Highlighting its impact, speakers emphasized the importance of sustainability and storytelling in weddings. With diverse voices and perspectives, the platform facilitated collaborations and cultural performances, celebrating Sri Lankan artistry. The event's success was underscored by plans for future gatherings, including a Jordan edition.

