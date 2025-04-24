Shopping Detour at Aru Saves Tourists from Terror Attack

A group of 68 tourists from Tamil Nadu experienced a narrow escape from a terror attack during their visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on April 22 in the scenic region near Pahalgam.

The tourists, delayed by a shopping spree for local handicrafts in Aru, were informed of the attack by their tour operator, prompting them to abandon their plans and return safely to their accommodations. A tourist from Madurai suffered a cardiac arrest but was stabilized thanks to a quick response by a local driver.

Of the 68 tourists, 30 hailed from Madurai, and all were grateful for the assistance provided by the Indian Army and government authorities. They returned safely and expressed their gratitude upon reaching home.

