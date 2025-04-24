Kerala Mom with Hearing Disability Triumphs in Civil Services Exam

Nisa Unnirajan, at the age of 40, has achieved a remarkable feat by clearing India's Civil Services Exam, securing a place among the successful candidates with a rank of 1,000. This is particularly noteworthy given her 40 percent hearing disability.

Nisa's accomplishment has drawn accolades from various quarters, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who highlighted her inspiring journey as an illustration that age and disability need not be barriers to achieving one's goals.

Her path to success wasn't easy. She had to delay her dream of attempting the Civil Services Exam until she turned 35 due to personal circumstances. Her commitment and reliance on self-study, bolstered by modern resources like YouTube, were key to her overcoming the challenges posed by her hearing impairment.

(With inputs from agencies.)