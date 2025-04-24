Kerala Mom with Hearing Disability Triumphs in Civil Services Exam
Nisa Unnirajan, a 40-year-old mother from Kerala with a 40% hearing disability, achieved a rank of 1,000 in India's Civil Services Exam. Despite challenges, she pursued her lifelong dream and received praise from notable figures like MP Shashi Tharoor.
- Country:
- India
Nisa Unnirajan, at the age of 40, has achieved a remarkable feat by clearing India's Civil Services Exam, securing a place among the successful candidates with a rank of 1,000. This is particularly noteworthy given her 40 percent hearing disability.
Nisa's accomplishment has drawn accolades from various quarters, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who highlighted her inspiring journey as an illustration that age and disability need not be barriers to achieving one's goals.
Her path to success wasn't easy. She had to delay her dream of attempting the Civil Services Exam until she turned 35 due to personal circumstances. Her commitment and reliance on self-study, bolstered by modern resources like YouTube, were key to her overcoming the challenges posed by her hearing impairment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shashank Singh Credits Brian Lara for Batting Success in IPL 2025
President Murmu Concludes Successful Visit to Portugal, Strengthens Ties
Pioneering Surgery at AIIMS Bhopal: Parasitic Twin Successfully Removed
Extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India is big success of PM Modi's govt: Home Minister Amit Shah at 'News18 Rising Bharat Summit'.
Delhi's New Chief Minister Rekha Gupta: Behind Success and Sacrifice