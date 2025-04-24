Left Menu

Kerala Mom with Hearing Disability Triumphs in Civil Services Exam

Nisa Unnirajan, a 40-year-old mother from Kerala with a 40% hearing disability, achieved a rank of 1,000 in India's Civil Services Exam. Despite challenges, she pursued her lifelong dream and received praise from notable figures like MP Shashi Tharoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:48 IST
Kerala Mom with Hearing Disability Triumphs in Civil Services Exam
  • Country:
  • India

Nisa Unnirajan, at the age of 40, has achieved a remarkable feat by clearing India's Civil Services Exam, securing a place among the successful candidates with a rank of 1,000. This is particularly noteworthy given her 40 percent hearing disability.

Nisa's accomplishment has drawn accolades from various quarters, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who highlighted her inspiring journey as an illustration that age and disability need not be barriers to achieving one's goals.

Her path to success wasn't easy. She had to delay her dream of attempting the Civil Services Exam until she turned 35 due to personal circumstances. Her commitment and reliance on self-study, bolstered by modern resources like YouTube, were key to her overcoming the challenges posed by her hearing impairment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025